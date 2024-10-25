Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,035,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.