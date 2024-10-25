Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

