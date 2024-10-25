Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.