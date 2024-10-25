Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

