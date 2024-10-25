Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 14,200,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 3,759,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

