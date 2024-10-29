American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,626. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.