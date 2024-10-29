Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.25. 584,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

