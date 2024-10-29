Andina Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF makes up 3.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGGH. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 962.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 336,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 304,565 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGGH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.