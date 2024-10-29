Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 47.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 5,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

