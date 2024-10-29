20,504 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,025,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 269,577 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 538,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

