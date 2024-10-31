JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 135,842 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 1,624.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,842 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

