Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Latham Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Latham Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,581.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

