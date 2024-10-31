Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

