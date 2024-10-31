Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 416,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 81.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 203,950 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

TKNO opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

