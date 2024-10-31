Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

DIS opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

