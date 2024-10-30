Ade LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ade LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.59. 327,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,449. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $264.55 and a 12-month high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.