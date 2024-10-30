Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rises By 18.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,531,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 17,289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68,439.3 days.

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

