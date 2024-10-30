Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rises By 18.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,531,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 17,289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68,439.3 days.
Saipem Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.
Saipem Company Profile
