Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Announces GBX 3.89 Dividend

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.3 %

BMY stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £574.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,810.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 393 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($9.93).

Insider Transactions at Bloomsbury Publishing

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.25), for a total value of £416,235.14 ($539,793.98). Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

