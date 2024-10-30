Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ABNB opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

