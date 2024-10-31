SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 8,885 Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQQQ. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $896,000.

NASDAQ IQQQ opened at $42.26 on Thursday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

