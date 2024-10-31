JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $155.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.