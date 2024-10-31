JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,699 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

