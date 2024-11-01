On October 29, 2024, Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) issued a press release naming itself the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Company of the Year 2024 by Medical Tech Outlook. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to advancing orthopedic surgery, particularly with its mBôs TKA Precision Robotic Surgical System.

The prestigious award from Medical Tech Outlook reflects Monogram’s exceptional reputation and dedication to innovation in the field. The company was selected after a rigorous evaluation by a panel of industry experts, C-level executives, and the editorial board at Medical Tech Outlook.

Ben Sexson, the CEO of Monogram Technologies, expressed gratitude for this recognition and praised the team for their hard work in advancing the standard of care in orthopedic medicine. The award underscores the confidence in Monogram’s mBôs TKA System, recognizing its potential benefits and focus on enhancing human health. The company looks forward to updating investors and stakeholders as it progresses towards its upcoming milestones.

For further information about Monogram Technologies, interested parties can visit ir.monogramorthopedics.com. Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company concentrating on improving human health, specifically within orthopedic surgery. The company is dedicated to creating patient-optimized orthopedic implants by leveraging 3D printing, advanced machine vision, artificial intelligence, and next-generation robotics.

Monogram Technologies’ mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to execute precise paths for the insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants autonomously. This system aims to provide well-balanced, better-fitting, and bone-sparing knee replacements. The company aims to manufacture and market robotic surgical equipment, software, orthopedic implants, and other instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Monogram Technologies has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and has applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The company believes that its precision robotic surgical assistants, combining AI and innovative navigation methods, will enable more personalized knee implants, ultimately resulting in well-balanced, better-fitting knee replacements with bone-sparing benefits.

The press release notably includes forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ materially from what is predicted. The company asserts that all forward-looking statements are qualified by a cautionary notice and that they undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Investor relations for Monogram Technologies can be reached via Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, through direct contact at 949-491-8235 or [email protected].

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

