Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday.

ITRG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857,264 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources comprises about 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

