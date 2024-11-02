Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 18,442 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after buying an additional 4,187,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 627,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 42.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 300,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 22.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.