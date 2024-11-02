New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PTC by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PTC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $185.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.67.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

