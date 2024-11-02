Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
QGEN stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
