Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,441,000 after buying an additional 379,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,320,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,726,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

