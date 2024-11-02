SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
