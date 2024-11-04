Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 10,987 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust accounts for 1.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 5,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,908. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Increases Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

