Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

