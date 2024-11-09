Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 428 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

ACWX stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

