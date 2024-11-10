17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 121,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

PICB opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

