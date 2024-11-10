Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Meridian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Meridian Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Meridian has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Meridian from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRBK
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian
- What is a support level?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.