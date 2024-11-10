iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EFA opened at $79.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

