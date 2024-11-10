Francis Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $111.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.