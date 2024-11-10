Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -295.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

