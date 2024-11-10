17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830,713 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

