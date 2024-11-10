Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Approves Business Combination with Abpro Corporation

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU) recently held a Special Meeting where its stockholders voted on various proposals regarding the proposed Business Combination with Abpro Corporation. The meeting, held on November 7, 2024, saw approving votes on multiple key proposals, as outlined below:

1. Business Combination Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

2. NTA Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

3. Charter Approval Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

4. Governance Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

5. Director Election Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

6. Merger Issuance Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

7. Subscription Agreements Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

8. Incentive Plan Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

9. Adjourn Proposal: Approved by stockholders with 7,587,598 votes for and 20,710 votes against.

Additionally, stockholders holding a total of 436,019 public shares of Series A common stock exercised their right to redeem their shares, which would result in a payment of approximately $11.28 per share redeemed.

The Business Combination Agreement with Abpro Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, was previously entered into, with the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus related to the Business Combination already filed.

Please note that the approval of these proposals is a significant step in the Company’s plan for the proposed business combination and reflects the stockholders’ support towards this strategic move.

