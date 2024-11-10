Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $132.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

