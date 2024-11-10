Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,350 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

