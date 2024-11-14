Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 650.0% in October

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

BFRGW stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

