Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $2,717,922. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.