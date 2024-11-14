Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $4,276,577.98 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,726.98. This trade represents a 56.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 62,625,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,479. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

