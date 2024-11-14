Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $4,276,577.98 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,726.98. This trade represents a 56.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 62,625,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,479. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

