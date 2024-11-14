StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.