Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

