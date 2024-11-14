eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

