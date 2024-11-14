Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 6,630 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
IONS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,067. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.