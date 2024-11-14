Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $1,428,721.93 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSN traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 3,439,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,367. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

