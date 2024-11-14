The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

