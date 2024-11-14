VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ DAPP traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 379,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

